Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland.

The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death.

The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time.

We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

