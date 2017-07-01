Governor Justice to Discuss State Issues During New Program - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Governor Justice to Discuss State Issues During New Program

CHARLESTON, WV - We are launching an all-new public affairs program on July 2nd, 2017.

"Inside West Virginia Politics with Mark Curtis" will air every Sunday morning on WOWK-TV from 11:30 to Noon. If you can't catch it there, it will be on TriStateUpdate.com at TriStateUpdate.com/InsideWVPolitics.

The state's top leaders will be featured talking about politics, business, tourism, and more in the Mountain State.

During the first week, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be talking with Mark Curtis for the full half-hour.

Governor Justice will be discussing recently completed special legislative session and the new state budget, as well as the governor's roads projects.

"They're big, they're small, they're everything. But it will absolutely drive tens of thousands of jobs to us; all kinds of revenue; and then in addition to that it will drive tourism., it will drive manufacturing; it will give people the ability to get here and get away," said Governor Justice.

"Inside West Virginia Politics" will be hosted by our Chief Political reporter Mark Curtis. 

We would like to include viewers in the program. Guest, topic suggestions, and questions can be submitted to us.

