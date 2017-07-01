A Bull Makes An Unexpected Stop On I-64 In Charleston. - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Bull Makes An Unexpected Stop On I-64 In Charleston.

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today.

Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it.

The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning.

Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers.

Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charleston's finest.

The animal has since been corralled and once again on its way to its new owner.

We will have video of the incident in our newscasts later today.

