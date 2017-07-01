Teen In Johnson County Kentucky Accused Of Plotting School Shoot - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teen In Johnson County Kentucky Accused Of Plotting School Shooting

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school.

Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home.

WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody.

Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential crime.

The teen is charged with terroristic threatening second degree, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

School officials told WYMT that due to the "ongoing nature of the investigation" they could not comment on the situation, except to clarify that no students were at the school because of summer break.

