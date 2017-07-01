Escaped Elephant Strolls Through Wisconsin Neighborhood - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Escaped Elephant Strolls Through Wisconsin Neighborhood

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) -- The pachyderm was a startling sight for residents of one small Wisconsin neighborhood.

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the 'big top' clashed with the quiet residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

Circus World spokesman Dave Saloutos says the elephant, named Kelly, was freed by her pachyderm partner, Isla, who used her trunk to disengage a restraint.

Saloutos says Kelly lumbered across the shallow Baraboo River and wandered into a neighboring backyard where she unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds during her couple hours of freedom.

