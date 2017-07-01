Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64 Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: Arrest Made After Shooting In Huntington. One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

Busy Roadway Shuts Down Due to Semi Collapse Courtesy: Tiffany Lynn Fisher KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - A Kroger semi collapsed Friday afternoon, leading to heavy traffic delays on a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The Kroger semi collapsed at just before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road, not far from Cross Lanes Elementary. The Kroger semi's trailer collapsed and is disabled as a result, blocking the roadway. Witnesses at the scene say that the driver pulled out of the Cross Lanes Kroger and clipped a curb, which shifted the semi's load and ...

Minor Ejected 60 Feet in ATV Crash Lawrence County, Emergency Management LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A minor was airlifted to a trauma center in Huntington following an ATV crash. At around 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Lawrence County E-911 received a report of a ATV accident in the 1000 block of Brushy Creek Road. When responders arrived, they found a male juvenile had lost control of the ATV he was driving, causing it to roll multiple times and ejecting him approximately 60 additional feet from the ATV. The patient was transport...

Furniture Store Receives Significant Damage in Mingo County MGN Online MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A furniture store has received heavy damage after being fully-engulfed in a fire in Mingo County. Dispatchers say that H & H Furniture in Delbarton was fully-engulfed when fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported in the blaze, but it is not clear what started the fire at this time. Matewan Fire, Chatteroy Fire, and Lenore Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Both Suspects In Armed Robbery On The West Side Are Now In Custody CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...