One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Gallia County One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Gallia County The accident occurred close to 6 p.m. Saturday on County Road 98. Scott T. Mitch. age 39, was killed in the accident. Ohio State Troopers say Mitch overturned his ATV and was ejected. Mitch succumbed to his injuries, and the road was closed for nearly 2 hours. The accident is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Respond To An Accident Involving A Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Crews Respond To An Accident Involving A Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Shortly after noon on Sunday, crews responded to an accident on the corner of Virginia and Clendenin st. in the 3000 Block. The accident involved a passenger car and a Charleston Fire Department Ambulance. The driver of the passenger car suffered a minor injury, but was out of the vehicle and walking around. The accident is currently under investigation. We will update if any new information becomes available.

Authorities In Kentucky Are Investigating A Fatal Accident Authorities In Kentucky Are Investigating A Fatal Accident The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. On July 01, 2017, at approximately 10:04 P.M., Troopers from Post 09 responded to a collision on KY Route 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Larry Hinkle, of Teaberry, was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of KY 979. The operator of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64 A Vehicle Fire Slows Down Holiday Travel On I-64 Shortly after noon on Saturday, dispatch reports a vehicle fire on I-64. The vehicle was near the 56 mile marker on I-64 westbound. Charleston and South Charleston Fire Departments responded and put the vehicle out without incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unclear at this time. The incident did cause a brief closure of two lanes of i-64, but all lanes have since reopened. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY Batch of Deadly Heroin Reported in Boyd County, KY BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - The Boyd County Coroner reports in a release that a very powerful batch of heroin has caused several overdoses in Ashland. The coroner reports that nine overdoses were reported in a four hour period Friday evening, which resulted in one death. The locations on where these overdoses occurred is not known at this time. We will provide more on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: Arrest Made After Shooting In Huntington. One Person Injured in Huntington Shooting HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Cabell County dispatchers tell us that a shooting occurred in Huntington late Thursday night. The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. that a man had been shot in the 1000 Block of 14th St. It is unclear if the victim took themselves to the hospital or if someone other than emergency crews transported the victim. Huntington Police is currently investigating. There is no word on the condition of the victim. We will update with the latest information as it...

Busy Roadway Shuts Down Due to Semi Collapse Busy Roadway Shuts Down Due to Semi Collapse Courtesy: Tiffany Lynn Fisher KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK) - A Kroger semi collapsed Friday afternoon, leading to heavy traffic delays on a busy roadway in Kanawha County. The Kroger semi collapsed at just before 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Big Tyler Road, not far from Cross Lanes Elementary. The Kroger semi's trailer collapsed and is disabled as a result, blocking the roadway. Witnesses at the scene say that the driver pulled out of the Cross Lanes Kroger and clipped a curb, which shifted the semi's load and ...