WW2 Vet And Longtime Member Of The Associated Press Has Died

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Former media executive John F. McGee, a World War II veteran who was twice elected to serve on the Board of Directors of The Associated Press, has died.

Linda Wilson of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston confirmed that McGee died June 23.

He was 94. A memorial service is planned on Sunday.
 

