Naked Man Tries to Break Into Putnam County Home

MGN Online

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News three officers responded to Marina park Saturday morning around 10:30. Law enforcement were responding to a call of a nude man acting "crazy" and attempting to gain access to mobile home #57. When officers arrived on scene the male was gone. Officers searched the area on foot and by vehicle, but could not locate the suspect. we will update with the latest information as it become available.

Little Rock Police: 25 People Shot At Nightclub

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.

Teen In Johnson County Kentucky Accused Of Plotting School Shooting

wtnh.com

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home. WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody. Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential cri...

Charleston Police arrest thief wanted in NAPA Auto theft

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...

Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy

A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release. The following individuals have been charged in the indictment: Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley Detria "Tria" Ca...