West Virginia University Sets Clear Bag Policy For Events
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.
Starting with the women's soccer home opener on Aug. 24, the state's flagship public university will adopt the clear bag policy set by the NFL and other collegiate programs.
Fans will be allowed to bring in a clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag no larger than 12 inches in length and 6 inches in depth. Additional small clutch bags will be allowed into venues. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.
Banned items will include purses, diaper bags, coolers and backpacks.
The policy applies to ticketed events at Milan Puskar Stadium, WVU Coliseum, Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and Monongalia County Ballpark.
Athletics Director Shane Lyons says the school "made this decision to protect our fans."
Saturday, July 1 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:50:37 GMT
Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Saturday, July 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:06:55 GMT
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
Saturday, July 1 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:00:44 GMT
A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today. Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it. The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning. Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers. Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charlesto...
Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
Sunday, July 2 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-07-02 16:33:23 GMT
The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. On July 01, 2017, at approximately 10:04 P.M., Troopers from Post 09 responded to a collision on KY Route 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Larry Hinkle, of Teaberry, was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of KY 979. The operator of the vehicle is unknown at this time.
Friday, June 30 2017 1:45 PM EDT2017-06-30 17:45:20 GMT
A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release. The following individuals have been charged in the indictment: Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley Detria “Tria” Ca...
