West Virginia University Sets Clear Bag Policy For Events

Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.

A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today. Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it. The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning. Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers. Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charlesto...