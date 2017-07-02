A Fire Broke Out Near Seneca Rocks In Pendleton County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Fire Broke Out Near Seneca Rocks In Pendleton County

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. 

The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.

Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage.

\It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks.

Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @WheelingFD. said,

     " This is why you don't shoot fireworks off in a National Forest."

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

