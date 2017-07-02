Firefighters Respond to Fire in Monongahela National Forest - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters Respond to Fire in Monongahela National Forest

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE (7/3/17 5:30 p.m.):

According to Monongahela National Forest, the fire was located on the hillside below the Seneca Rocks Hiking Trail observation platform. The platform remains intact. 

U.S. Forest Service and Seneca Rocks Volunteer Fire Depart created a fire line on the north and east (ridge top) sides of the fire. Crews are holding and are stopping the fire from moving onto private property or burning over the trail or platform, according to a press release.

The west (downhill) and south sides of the fire is located in shear rock cliffs. Firefights are scouting for possible line placement on the west side of the fire, below the cliffs, according to a press release.

Monongahela National Forest said approximately 50 acres have burned, and zero percent of the fire has been contained as of Monday, July 3 at 1:30 p.m.

The Seneca Rocks Hiking trail, platform near the top of the rocks, and rock climbing on both faces of Seneca Rocks are closed to public use, according to Monongahela National Forest.

Monongahela National Forest, George Washington - Jefferson National Forest, Harpers Ferry Job Corps Center, New River Gorge National River (National Park Service), Seneca Rocks VFD Chief and Randolph County EMS all responded to the scene of the fire. 

For additional information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mnf/.

ORIGINAL: 7/2/17

A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. 

The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.

Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage.

\It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks.

Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @WheelingFD. said,

"This is why you don't shoot fireworks off in a National Forest."

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

