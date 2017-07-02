WV Natural Resources Police take part in Operation Dry Water

Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police.

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishers and more.

"Just make sure all the boaters out here are safe," said Officer Brandon Mullins.

The weekend before Independence Day they took part in a nationwide campaign called Operation Dry Water. It's goal is to crack down on drinking and driving a boat.

"Most people think that they can come out here and drink on the river and they're fine and then drive their boat but same thing as if you're on the road," said Officer Mullins. "If you're drinking and driving and we happen to stop you and you're over the legal limit you can go to jail same as you can if you're driving a vehicle."

He patrols the Kanawha River weekly looking out for those who may be drinking and driving a boat. During a ride along on the afternoon of July 2, 2017 with Officer Chattin, they came across what they call the most common violation, expired registration.

The next stop was a warning for being tied onto a navigational buoy and it came along with the usual safety checks that happen at every stop.

Thankfully while 13 news rode along with officers no boaters were found drinking and driving. But operation dry water serves as a good reminder for the holiday and all year round to always be following the law.

"If you’re out here on the river and drinking just try to have somebody with you that can drive your boat so that way everybody’s safe and everybody can enjoy the holiday weekend," said Officer Mullins.

Operation Dry Water goes on all year round nationwide but the weekend before Independence Day is considered the weekend for heightened enforcement.