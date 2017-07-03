Authorities try to ID hand bones found along River in Ohio

The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a river in Ohio, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.

At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News three officers responded to Marina park Saturday morning around 10:30. Law enforcement were responding to a call of a nude man acting "crazy" and attempting to gain access to mobile home #57. When officers arrived on scene the male was gone. Officers searched the area on foot and by vehicle, but could not locate the suspect. we will update with the latest information as it become available.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home. WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody. Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential cri...