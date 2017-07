Woman on motorcycle dies after colliding with a deer in Ohio

Road shut down after accident in Campbell's Creek Road shut down after accident in Campbell's Creek CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform... CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...

Boat Fire On The Ohio River Near Mason County Boat Fire On The Ohio River Near Mason County Fire crews responded to a boat fire along in Mason County along the Ohio River The boat caught fire, according to officials, while it was out on the river, but responders were able to extinguish the fire and tow the boat to the bank. One person was on board when the boat caught fire, West Virginia Natural Resources Police stated the man used a fire extinguisher until crews arrived on scene to assist. No injuries were reported.

A Fire Broke Out Near Seneca Rocks In Pendleton County A Fire Broke Out Near Seneca Rocks In Pendleton County A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...

One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Gallia County One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Gallia County The accident occurred close to 6 p.m. Saturday on County Road 98. Scott T. Mitch. age 39, was killed in the accident. Ohio State Troopers say Mitch overturned his ATV and was ejected. Mitch succumbed to his injuries, and the road was closed for nearly 2 hours. The accident is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Crews Respond To An Accident Involving A Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Crews Respond To An Accident Involving A Charleston Fire Department Ambulance Shortly after noon on Sunday, crews responded to an accident on the corner of Virginia and Clendenin st. in the 3000 Block. The accident involved a passenger car and a Charleston Fire Department Ambulance. The driver of the passenger car suffered a minor injury, but was out of the vehicle and walking around. The accident is currently under investigation. We will update if any new information becomes available.

Authorities In Kentucky Are Investigating A Fatal Accident Authorities In Kentucky Are Investigating A Fatal Accident The Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Post, is investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. On July 01, 2017, at approximately 10:04 P.M., Troopers from Post 09 responded to a collision on KY Route 979 in the Teaberry community of Floyd County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Larry Hinkle, of Teaberry, was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of KY 979. The operator of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.