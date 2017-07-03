Woman on motorcycle dies after colliding with a deer in Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman on motorcycle dies after colliding with a deer in Ohio

Posted: Updated:

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) - A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.
    
Hillsboro resident Heidi Stevens was riding a motorcycle near Wilmington when she hit a deer Saturday afternoon. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say she was ejected from the bike, which continued off the right side of the road and overturned.
    
Police say she wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
    
Stevens was airlifted to Kettering Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

