Pregnant Mom Hit by Lightning Delivers Baby, Both in Critical Co - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pregnant Mom Hit by Lightning Delivers Baby, Both in Critical Condition

FORT MYERS, FL (WFLA) – A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning in Fort Myers on Friday has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital there.

Meghan Davidson, who was 9-months pregnant, was walking with her mother near her home when she was struck.

Davidson was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital where she delivered her baby boy seven days before his due date. She has two other children with her husband Matt.

On Sunday, WBBH TV in Fort Myers reported that Davidson remained in intensive care but is showing signs of improvement. Her newborn is also in critical condition.

Members of her church said on Sunday that Davidson is making progress.

Davidson’s church held a prayer service at the hospital on Sunday. “Lord, I’m asking for healing for this mom and for his baby,” prayed Lead Pastor Russell Howard.

“I think it’s devastating, you know, you just don’t understand why some tragedy happens,” said church member Linda Kelly.

“I understand tomorrow they are going to start running some tests and that on him,” church member Linda Kelly told WBBH on Sunday.

Another church member said Davidson is improving. “Meghan is showing signs of improvement. They have lowered the amount of oxygen that she is getting and they have lowered the sedation,” said Carol Bridges.

“We are just all praying for a miracle.”

Davidson’s husband Matt has been at his wife’s side. WBBH reported that Davidson reacts with her eyes when her husband says her name.

