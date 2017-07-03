Police investigating fatal shooting in Wirt County

WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Wirt County over the holiday weekend.

According to an official with the West Virginia State Police, the shooting was reported at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st, 2017.

Police say that Randall Lockhart, 45, was the victim of a gunshot wound. He was found dead at the scene on Little Kanawha Parkway in Creston, WV.

A WVSP official says that the shooter has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the shooter has not been released at this time.

No charges have been officially filed with the WV Attorney's Office, however charges are pending as the investigation is still underway.

West Virginia State Police and Wirt County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting.

