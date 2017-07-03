Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio.

On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property.

Officers responded to the property on Hickory Grove Road, Oak Hill, Ohio and confirmed that the abandoned bus was the one stolen from the Oak Hill Union Local School District bus lot.

The bus was equipped with an in-car video system, which has been reviewed and shows three males were on the bus at the time of theft.

The bus was stolen in the early morning hours of June 12, 2017 and was abandoned on the Hickory Grove Road property a short time later that same morning.

The Oak Hill Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspects in the video.

Any tips can be reported to the Oak Hill Police Department by calling the office at 740-682-6301 or by contacting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 740-286-6464 and asking to speak with an Oak Hill Police Officer.