Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police

Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
Police say a 9-year-old boy lit a firework and started a fire in an apartment building in Ohio.
Fire crews responded to a boat fire along in Mason County along the Ohio River The boat caught fire, according to officials, while it was out on the river, but responders were able to extinguish the fire and tow the boat to the bank. One person was on board when the boat caught fire, West Virginia Natural Resources Police stated the man used a fire extinguisher until crews arrived on scene to assist. No injuries were reported.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a river in Ohio, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.
At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.
John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.
The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.
Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.
Folks can register on race day or online.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital.
At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...
In all, he improperly collected almost $100,000 in federal benefits.
In all, he improperly collected almost $100,000 in federal benefits.