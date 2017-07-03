Lights sold at Home Depot recalled for burn, injury risk - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lights sold at Home Depot recalled for burn, injury risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of light fixtures sold at Home Depot are being recalled because they can fall, posing a risk of cuts and burns.

Design Solutions International is recalling about 64,200 units of its 3-light and 4-light Comotti Vanity Fixtures, after receiving 108 reports of the glass shades falling. One person reported their head was cut and their arm was burned and cut by a falling shade. Another person reported a cut to their leg.

The fixtures were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and on the company’s website from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110.

Consumers can contact Design Solutions International by email or by calling 800.388.6141 during business hours for a free replacement.

