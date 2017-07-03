Police: Boston airport crash injures 10 pedestrians

Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police Oak Hill Police Department JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O... JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O...

Road reopened after accident in Campbell's Creek CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...

Boat Fire On The Ohio River Near Mason County Fire crews responded to a boat fire along in Mason County along the Ohio River The boat caught fire, according to officials, while it was out on the river, but responders were able to extinguish the fire and tow the boat to the bank. One person was on board when the boat caught fire, West Virginia Natural Resources Police stated the man used a fire extinguisher until crews arrived on scene to assist. No injuries were reported.

A Fire Broke Out Near Seneca Rocks In Pendleton County A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...

One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Gallia County The accident occurred close to 6 p.m. Saturday on County Road 98. Scott T. Mitch. age 39, was killed in the accident. Ohio State Troopers say Mitch overturned his ATV and was ejected. Mitch succumbed to his injuries, and the road was closed for nearly 2 hours. The accident is under investigation. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.