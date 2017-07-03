Crews find body of 15-year-old boy reported missing in Ohio creek

Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from an Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.

Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from an Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.

Police are asking for your help searching for a missing Mason County woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 24th, 2017.

Police are asking for your help searching for a missing Mason County woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 24th, 2017.

The Morgantown Police Department has received a report of a missing juvenile. Abigail Arthur, 14, allegedly ran away from home on May 21, according to a press release. Arthur is said to have recent a history of similar behavior, according to officers. According to the press release, Arthur is a white female and is approximately 5 foot 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. Arthur was last seen with black hair with bright red highlights, but she may have colored her hair a...