Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

Suspect arrested after attacking woman with knife in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. According to a criminal complaint, Gilbert Parsons, 38, of Charleston, was arrested yesterday following complaints of a disturbance near the 3000 block of the 7th Avenue area. The female victim told police that Parsons was asleep inside a vehicle. He then "hit her with the knife in the shoulder," causing a laceration. Parsons is being charged with assault involving mali...

Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police Oak Hill Police Department JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O...

Suspect arrested after pistol whipping victim during home invasion MASON COUNTY, WV - Police arrested a Point Pleasant man after he allegedly pistol whipped someone while forcing his way into their home. Billy Bowman, 40, reportedly brandished a firearm after a verbal altercation broke out in the Lake View Lane area of Point Pleasant. According to a criminal complaint, the altercation broke out after the resident told Bowman not to smoke a cigarette inside the home. Bowman then pulled a pistol on the homeowner. He then punched the person before st...

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wirt County © MGN Online WIRT COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Wirt County over the holiday weekend. According to an official with the West Virginia State Police, the shooting was reported at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st, 2017. Police say that Randall Lockhart, 45, was the victim of a gunshot wound. He was found dead at the scene on Little Kanawha Parkway in Creston, WV. A WVSP official says that the shooter has been identified and is cooperating with the...

Woman Steals A Television From The Patio Of Buffalo Wild Wings In Nitro At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Naked Man Tries to Break Into Putnam County Home MGN Online The Putnam County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News three officers responded to Marina park Saturday morning around 10:30. Law enforcement were responding to a call of a nude man acting "crazy" and attempting to gain access to mobile home #57. When officers arrived on scene the male was gone. Officers searched the area on foot and by vehicle, but could not locate the suspect. we will update with the latest information as it become available.