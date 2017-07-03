Update: Missing Athens County Man Found Safe

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a man last heard from Saturday night.
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from an Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.
Police are asking for your help searching for a missing Mason County woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 24th, 2017.
The Flatwoods Police Department in Kentucky has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen late last night.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.


Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
