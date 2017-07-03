Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

More News More>>

Rare White Deer Herd Open to Public View Beginning This Fall ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A rare herd of ghostly white deer kept mostly from public view for decades is no longer off-limits. The herd at a former World War II Army weapons depot in upstate New York will be available for public viewing through bus tours slated to begin in the fall. The dozens of white deer roaming the 7,000-acre Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes have been tough to see for years, save for glimpses through the surrounding chain-link fence. But the nonprofit Seneca Whit...

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

WV Natural Resources Police take part in Operation Dry Water Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishe...

2 children hospitalized after eating marijuana-laced gummies PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn't feel good after eating...

New Restaurant in Pike County, KY Brings 65 New Jobs to Area Golden Corral PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) - Residents are getting a new choice in dining in the expansive new Golden Corral Buffet that opened Friday. The new restaurant is located at 233 Cassidy Blvd in Pikeville and provides 65 new jobs to the Pikeville area. "We are happy to bring a brand new Golden Corral to the Pikeville community and we look forward to treating our friends and neighbors to a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods. For a great, family-friendly meal at a budget-fri...

If you purchased electronics from 2000 to 2011, you could be owed money (WCMH) – If you purchased products containing lithium-ion batteries between 2000 and 2011, you could be eligible for money from a class action lawsuit. Three manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries settled a lawsuit claiming they fixed the price of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells. The alleged price fixing means customers may have paid more for products than they should have. Product categories include: Laptop PCs, Notebooks, Netbook computers Mobile phones, smart phon...

Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. "My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in," Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...