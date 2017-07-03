Blame Game Continues Over Budget Cuts and Tuition Increases

Just who is responsible for college tuition increases and budget cuts is becoming a game of finger-pointing. WVU leaders and the Governor blame the legislature. But Delegate Mike Folk says he re-did he math. While WVU's budget was cut 8 million dollars, the school passed a 5 percent tuition increase, boosting the overall budget according to its critics.

"They've raised their rates or their tuition, and fees, to $23 million dollars. So it appears that President Gee is trying to blame the Legislature. Two-thirds of the blame lies with him and his board," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

But other lawmakers disagree, saying cuts have come for several years.

"Delegate Folk has a point, but he's not incorporated past years, the five or six years that we've cut education, higher education in the past. If he incorporates those numbers I think it comes more in line with what the universities have done," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

Republican leaders say the budget strove to live within the state's means, but critics are worried that's not a long term strategy.

"I think the legislature did a good job. I think we held the line on taxes," said Del. Walters.

"Next year we're going to be in the same situation. We're going to be in the same situation, trying to figure out what to cut; if we have to raise revenue; those kinds of things," said Del. Robinson.

Last year the state was faced with a half-billion dollar budget deficit.

"Despite the controversy over the tuition hikes, many here argue that West Virginia colleges and universities are still a bargain. For example, WVU still has the lowest tuition of any school in the Big 12 Conference," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.