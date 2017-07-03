Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother

Posted:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Robson man is in jail following allegations that he injured his mother.

According to a press release, at around 2:15 pm on Monday deputies responded to the Robson area of Fayette County to investigate a reported incident of domestic violence.

Upon arrival at the scene they found a 78 year-old female bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms.

She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. 

Craig Anthony Cottle, age 55, of Robson was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Intentional and Malicious Abuse of an Incapacitated Adult Resulting in Injury, as well as the misdemeanor offense of Domestic Battery.

He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond. 

"The abuse of children, the elderly or physically or mentally incapacitated adults is something we simply will not tolerate in Fayette County," said Sheriff Fridley.  "The Sheriff's Office gives particular emphasis to the investigation of alleged crimes of this nature." 

