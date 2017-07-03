One Person Injured After Fire in Sissonville - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One Person Injured After Fire in Sissonville

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a fire in Sissonville Monday evening. 

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. on Serls Lane in Sissonville.

It is believed that the building was an outbuilding, which was fully-engulfed in flames when responders arrived.

Dispatchers say that the fire was suspicious.

Sissonville Fire responded to the fire.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

