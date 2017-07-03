3 People Hit by Car, Including Young Child, in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the scene of a crash on Kentucky 302 near the entrance of Jenny Wiley State Park.

Police said three people were standing near the road when someone hit them with their car. We're told two of the victims were men and one was a young child.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with the crash. We do not know their names or what they are charged with yet.

At least one person has been airlifted from the scene. The other two were taken to local hospitals. We do not know their conditions.

This story will be updated.