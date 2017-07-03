Teen sells her stuff to pay for sister’s future funeral costs

LEBANON, IL (WCMH) — A big sister is making sure her family will have the money they need when the inevitable finally happens.

Katherine Cook is 11 years old. She’s been battling an aggressive brain tumor for two years.

But doctors recently told her family there isn’t anything else they can do, and they need to start preparing for her death.

The family says Katherine doesn’t have any life insurance, and they’ve been left with numerous medical bills.

So enter big sister Elizabeth Cook.

The 15-year-old is selling off all of her stuff through a yard sale in hopes of raising enough money to cover her little sister’s funeral costs. She doesn’t want her family to be burdened by anything else.

“I just want her to have a beautiful funeral and a beautiful burial, so that she can be laid in peace,” Victoria Cook, Katherine’s mother, told KMOV-TV.

When people in the community heard what she was doing, not only did they start buying, but they also started donating to the efforts. Even Cardinal’s pitcher Trevor Rosenthal stopped by to donate a signed redbirds jersey for her.

The family is also running a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. They’ve already raised $17,000.