Interstate 64 in Putnam County, WV reopens after crash

UPDATE: According to Putnam County Dispatchers, all lanes of I-64 west bound have reopened as of 8:15 a.m. after crash.

ORIGINAL: Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now.

A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m.

Both west bound lanes are closed at this time.

The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash.

Stay with 13News for the latest developments.