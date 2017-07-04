Interstate 64 in Putnam County, WV reopens after crash

Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...
A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.
Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.
Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...
CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital.
A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.