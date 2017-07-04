More News More>>

Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident. The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest. Schwartz said the legal firework ...

Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Kl...

Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans (WTNH) — While many have plans to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks on Tuesday, it is important to remember that some may not enjoy the noises the explosives make. For some who risked their lives defending the freedom we celebrate today, the experience can be traumatic. "It's my anxiety and my depression, I'm trying to get away from the noise," said Vietnam War veteran Richard Tincher. The explosion of fireworks often trigger...

Teen sells her stuff to pay for sister's future funeral costs NBC4 LEBANON, IL (WCMH) — A big sister is making sure her family will have the money they need when the inevitable finally happens. Katherine Cook is 11 years old. She's been battling an aggressive brain tumor for two years. But doctors recently told her family there isn't anything else they can do, and they need to start preparing for her death. The family says Katherine doesn't have any life insurance, and they've been left with numerous medical bills. S...

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

Rare White Deer Herd Open to Public View Beginning This Fall ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A rare herd of ghostly white deer kept mostly from public view for decades is no longer off-limits. The herd at a former World War II Army weapons depot in upstate New York will be available for public viewing through bus tours slated to begin in the fall. The dozens of white deer roaming the 7,000-acre Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes have been tough to see for years, save for glimpses through the surrounding chain-link fence. But the nonprofit Seneca Whit...

WV Natural Resources Police take part in Operation Dry Water Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishe...