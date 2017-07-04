Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.
    
The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital.
    
Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest.
    
Schwartz said the legal firework "is supposed to explode 100 feet in the air." He said the firework hit Osborne hard enough to stop his heart and the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma.
    
Coroner Bruce Farmer said Osborne's body has been transported to Louisville for an autopsy.
    
Officials are urging the public to use caution when using fireworks.
    
___
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky

    Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-07-04 17:32:10 GMT
    HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.      The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital.      Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest.      Schwartz said the legal firework ...
    HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.      The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital.      Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest.      Schwartz said the legal firework ...

  • Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals

    Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-07-04 16:21:35 GMT
    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Kl...
    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Kl...

  • Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans

    Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-07-04 15:04:16 GMT
    (WTNH) — While many have plans to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks on Tuesday, it is important to remember that some may not enjoy the noises the explosives make. For some who risked their lives defending the freedom we celebrate today, the experience can be traumatic. “It’s my anxiety and my depression, I’m trying to get away from the noise,” said Vietnam War veteran Richard Tincher. The explosion of fireworks often trigger...
    (WTNH) — While many have plans to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks on Tuesday, it is important to remember that some may not enjoy the noises the explosives make. For some who risked their lives defending the freedom we celebrate today, the experience can be traumatic. “It’s my anxiety and my depression, I’m trying to get away from the noise,” said Vietnam War veteran Richard Tincher. The explosion of fireworks often trigger...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:04:57 GMT

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

  • Baby dies after being left in hot car for 8 hours

    Baby dies after being left in hot car for 8 hours

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:06 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:06:21 GMT

    An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.

    An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:45:57 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.