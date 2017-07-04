More News More>>

"An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall
Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

New mocha-flavored Oreos hit store shelves nationwide
EAST HANOVER, NJ (WCMH) — Coffee and chocolate lovers, rejoice! You now have the perfect excuse to eat cookies for breakfast. Oreo has finally released the new, limited edition Dunkin' Donuts mocha-flavored Oreo cookie. It's a tasty trifecta: chocolate and coffee-flavored crème sandwiched between the chocolatey goodness of the classic Oreo cookie wafers. The new cookies were first mentioned in an Instagram post by The Junk Food Aisle in April, and now the coo...

Students Caught in Crossfire Over Public School Meal Debts
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide. "The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year. A milk carton was taken away, and the girl's food was dumped in the trash. "She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears." Holt has joined a chor...

Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident. The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest. Schwartz said the legal firework ...

Florida city to rename streets honoring Confederate generals
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. During a contentious three-hour meeting Monday night, the Hollywood City Commission voted 5-2 to begin renaming Lee Street, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee; Hood Street, named after Gen. John Bell Hood, and Forrest Street, named after Confederate general and Ku Klux Kl...

Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans
(WTNH) — While many have plans to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks on Tuesday, it is important to remember that some may not enjoy the noises the explosives make. For some who risked their lives defending the freedom we celebrate today, the experience can be traumatic. "It's my anxiety and my depression, I'm trying to get away from the noise," said Vietnam War veteran Richard Tincher. The explosion of fireworks often trigger...

Teen sells her stuff to pay for sister's future funeral costs
NBC4 LEBANON, IL (WCMH) — A big sister is making sure her family will have the money they need when the inevitable finally happens. Katherine Cook is 11 years old. She's been battling an aggressive brain tumor for two years. But doctors recently told her family there isn't anything else they can do, and they need to start preparing for her death. The family says Katherine doesn't have any life insurance, and they've been left with numerous medical bills. S...

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!