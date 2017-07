Ripley is the home of the largest small town Independence Day celebration in the United States.

Tuesday people lined the streets of the Jackson County, WV community to watch a grand parade featuring floats, bands and more.

For many families watching the parade together from their front yard is an annual holiday tradition.

"It just emphasizes how we feel about our country and the spirit that we have for our freedom and for God and our country," said Vicky Harper, Ripley.