House Engulfed in Flames in Huntington

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington.

The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m.

Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed.

There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire.

Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 8:23 PM EDT
