Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

UPDATE: Dispatchers say more witnesses are coming forward. The public is now being told to be on the lookout for possibly a white KIA SUV in the area with 4 to 5 black males.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a shooting took place off 2nd Creek Road in Sissonville where a large group of people were partying.

13 News has confirmed one woman was shot in the arm and her wound appears to be non-life threatening. Dispatchers say they're getting conflicting reports on exactly how many people were actually shot.



The call came in shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No names have been released at this time and no arrests have been made. Kanawha County Sheriff's Deputies are handling the investigation.



