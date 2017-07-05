Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Cleveland after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.
    
Police say the dog attacked the 32-year-old woman and the girl Tuesday night on the city's west side before the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Sheriff's deputy shot it.
    
The girl is reported in critical condition in MetroHealth Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked

    Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:51:22 GMT

    Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.

    Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.

  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-05 10:36:25 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother

    Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:22:33 GMT
    Fayette County Sheriff's DepartmentFayette County Sheriff's Department
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Robson man is in jail following allegations that he injured his mother. According to a press release, at around 2:15 pm on Monday deputies responded to the Robson area of Fayette County to investigate a reported incident of domestic violence. Upon arrival at the scene they found a 78 year-old female bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.  Craig Anthony Cottle, age 55, of Ro...
    FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Robson man is in jail following allegations that he injured his mother. According to a press release, at around 2:15 pm on Monday deputies responded to the Robson area of Fayette County to investigate a reported incident of domestic violence. Upon arrival at the scene they found a 78 year-old female bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.  Craig Anthony Cottle, age 55, of Ro...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-05 10:36:25 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

  • Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:04:57 GMT

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.