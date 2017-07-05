Ohio Police Looking for Missing Teen

The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in Ohio.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing adult alert for a man last heard from Saturday night.
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from an Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.
Police are asking for your help searching for a missing Mason County woman who was last seen on Saturday, June 24th, 2017.
The Flatwoods Police Department in Kentucky has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen late last night.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Texas girl who could be heading to Ohio.
Chillicothe Police are looking to locate a runaway girl who was last seen last week.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...
Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.
