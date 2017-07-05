Ohio Police Looking for Missing Teen - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio Police Looking for Missing Teen

LANCASTER, OH (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department is looking for a teen missing in the central Ohio area.

Police say 15-year-old Madilynn Arnett may be the area of Cedar Hill Road in Lancaster or in the Pickerington area near Carriage Lane.

Arnett is about 5′ 4″ tall and 100 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster Police at (740) 687-6680.

