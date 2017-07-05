Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday.

According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m.

First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver.

Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Preliminary investigative reports show that the accident may have happened after Rife lost control on a right hand curve before striking a tree.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Putnam County EMS, and Hurricane Fire Department responded to the accident.

Rife was 15-years-old. 

