Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

House Engulfed in Flames in Huntington House Engulfed in Flames in Huntington MGN Online HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...

Fatality confirmed in Putnam County I-64 accident Fatality confirmed in Putnam County I-64 accident Crash Closes Interstate Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...

Firefighters Respond to Fire in Monongahela National Forest Firefighters Respond to Fire in Monongahela National Forest WBOY A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...

3 People Hit by Car, Including Young Child, in Eastern Kentucky 3 People Hit by Car, Including Young Child, in Eastern Kentucky FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the scene of a crash on Kentucky 302 near the entrance of Jenny Wiley State Park. Police said three people were standing near the road when someone hit them with their car. We're told two of the victims were men and one was a young child. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with the crash. We do not know their names or what they are charged with yet. At least one person has been airlifted from the ...

One Person Injured After Fire in Sissonville One Person Injured After Fire in Sissonville MGN Online SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a fire in Sissonville Monday evening. The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. on Serls Lane in Sissonville. It is believed that the building was an outbuilding, which was fully-engulfed in flames when responders arrived. Dispatchers say that the fire was suspicious. Sissonville Fire responded to the fire. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.