Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon

Posted: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WBTW) – If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception.

A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy. The coupon, which adorns the Krispy Kreme logo, box of doughnuts, and bar code, is a fake.

The coupon is being promoted on a Facebook page titled Freebies & Giveaways, which instructs Facebook users to “Share and Comment ‘Thanks’ to get your coupon!”

The Facebook page even hosted a Facebook Live event urging people to grab the coupon before it expires July 7, 2017.

The real Krispy Kreme says people shouldn’t fall for the scam.

“This is fake. We are not promoting this. It is a scam and unauthorized by Krispy Kreme,” comments the company on its official Facebook page.

So, if you’re one of the nearly 2,100 people who have shared the coupon on Facebook, you’ll still have to pay when you see the Fresh Hot Now sign.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Judge rules cross can stay at public park pending city’s appeal

    Judge rules cross can stay at public park pending city’s appeal

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:47:46 GMT

    A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a public park for nearly half a century can stay for now. 

    A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a public park for nearly half a century can stay for now. 

  • Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon

    Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-07-05 17:08:51 GMT
    Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo)Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo)

    If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.

    If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.

  • Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills

    Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills

    Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.

    Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Shooting breaks out in Sissonville

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-07-05 10:36:25 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

    Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.

  • Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked

    Off-duty Ohio deputy shoots dog after woman, girl attacked

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:51 AM EDT2017-07-05 12:51:22 GMT

    Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.

    Police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy shot a pit bill in Ohio after it attacked the woman who owned it and a 6-year-old girl.

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.