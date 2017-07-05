Police Seek Public's Help in Robbery Suspect - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Seek Public's Help in Robbery Suspect

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a release by the department, the man shown in the attached picture was involved in the robbery of an elderly woman as she was putting groceries into her vehicle.

The incident took place on June 26th at the Kroger store located at W. 7th Avenue in Huntington.

The suspect grabbed the woman's purse out of her hand and then fled north across W 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect is advised to call 911.

