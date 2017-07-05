Debate Heats Up Again Over Obamacare Repeal Vote

"We would lose our home."

Through a translator, a West Virginia man with Cerebral Palsy, described an in home-care program provided by Medicaid. Advocates say deep cuts in the program would be devastating. All this was in an effort to keep pressure on Republicans Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is currently a "no" vote on repealing Obamacare:

"Last week Senator Capito said she could not vote for this bill, and we're here today to urge her to stay strong, and not vote for any version of this bill. I don't know what kind of deals they're making behind closed doors now, but this is a bad bill," said Renate Pore, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.

But bills in Congress can be amended, and Senator Capito is calling for more money to fund medicaid, and programs to fight opioid addiction.

"The people we spoke with often said, without this program I would be dead; I would be in jail; I would not have access to my kids," said Rick Wilson, of the American Friends Service Committee.

But critics of Obamacare say some healthcare costs have gone way up, and in many places, there is only one insurance carrier left.

"Obamacare is collapsing under it's own weight. We've seen premiums rise. We've seen individual freedoms taken away. We know that America wants Obamacare repealed and of course replaced with something that's in the best interest of our country," said Conrad Lucas, Chairman, WV Republican Party.

It's not certain if the Senate will ever even vote on repeal.

"One of the big concerns here is that if Medicaid and Obamacare are severely reduced or eliminated, the state of West Virginia will have to pick up the health care costs. And right now the state's finances are not in the best of shape," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.