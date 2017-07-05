Woman Wanted for Failing to Appear on Three Felony Indictments Woman Wanted for Failing to Appear on Three Felony Indictments Jackson County, WV Sheriff's Department JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o... JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...

Police Seek Public's Help in Robbery Suspect Police Seek Public's Help in Robbery Suspect Huntington Police Department HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - The Huntington Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release by the department, the man shown in the attached picture was involved in the robbery of an elderly woman as she was putting groceries into her vehicle. The incident took place on June 26th at the Kroger store located at W. 7th Avenue in Huntington. The suspect grabbed the woman's purse out of her hand and then fled north across W 7th Avenue....

Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother Man Arrested for Injuring Elderly Mother Fayette County Sheriff's Department FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Robson man is in jail following allegations that he injured his mother. According to a press release, at around 2:15 pm on Monday deputies responded to the Robson area of Fayette County to investigate a reported incident of domestic violence. Upon arrival at the scene they found a 78 year-old female bleeding extensively from wounds to her arms. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Craig Anthony Cottle, age 55, of Ro...

Suspect arrested after attacking woman with knife in Charleston Suspect arrested after attacking woman with knife in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. According to a criminal complaint, Gilbert Parsons, 38, of Charleston, was arrested yesterday following complaints of a disturbance near the 3000 block of the 7th Avenue area. The female victim told police that Parsons was asleep inside a vehicle. He then "hit her with the knife in the shoulder," causing a laceration. Parsons is being charged with assault involving mali...