Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister, who has down syndrome (Bret and Brandie Photography/Inside Edition) (INSIDE EDITION) — It was twice the decision for this Indiana man, who not only proposed to his girlfriend, but also to her little sister. Hannah Schaus, 15, has Down syndrome, and her older sister, Ashley Schaus, 23, has always been prepared to become her legal guardian when their parents are unable to take care of her. So when Ashley and her boyfriend of seven years, Will Seaton, 25, started discussing the prospect of marriage, Ashley joked, "You never thought you&rsq...

House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit House Majority Whip Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit. MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night. Scalise and four other people were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republic...

Woman seriously injured on water ride Woman seriously injured on water ride DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King's Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple's tu...

State approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion State approves measure requiring insurers to cover abortion Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds. The measure, which does of...

Manchin and Capito Announce more than $19 Milliion for West Virginia Health Care Centers Manchin and Capito Announce more than $19 Milliion for West Virginia Health Care Centers WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced $19,212,223 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for health centers throughout West Virginia. "Every West Virginia community deserves quality healthcare facilities and this funding will support the health centers that provide the primary and preventive care that many West Virginians rely on. I will continue to advocate for organizations seeking to im...

Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon Krispy Kreme warns of fake viral coupon Krispy Kreme donuts (AP Photo) If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.

Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills Thousands without water after nearly $894K in unpaid bills Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill. Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.