Kentucky Lottery ticket sales pass $1 billion for first time - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Lottery ticket sales pass $1 billion for first time

Posted: Updated:
kylottery.com kylottery.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Lottery has reached another milestone, with officials saying that lottery ticket sales exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the lottery's 28-year history.
    
Kentucky Lottery officials say overall ticket sales in the just-ended fiscal year surpassed the previous year's record-breaking amount by $3.2 million.
    
They say scratch-off tickets were once again the largest individual game category, finishing the fiscal year at $603.8 million. That's up by $6.5 million from the previous year.
    
Keno had the largest percentage increase of any Kentucky Lottery game, rising 15 percent to $75.7 million. Powerball sales, however, dropped sharply from the previous year.
    
Kentucky Lottery officials say lottery transfers to the state reached a record level of $251.6 million, an increase of $2.5 million.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.