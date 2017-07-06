Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

Hoke County Sheriff's Office Hoke County Sheriff's Office

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender broke through the front door of a Roanoke Rapids home and took a 1-year-old child, then committed a sex crime against the child, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said.

Deputies, who responded to the home on Cloverlearf Drive shortly after midnight Wednesday, later found the child at the home of the sex offender, Alexander Jamond Ezell, 25, the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

The child was taken to Halifax Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Deputies searching with K-9 Torro later found Ezell hiding in the woods behind his home, Tripp said.

Ezell is charged with:

  • First-degree kidnapping
  • Indecent liberties with a minor
  • Attempted statutory rape
  • Abduction of a child
  • First-degree burglary
  • Injury to real property
  • Resisting arrest

Ezell was put in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $505,000 secured bond.

