An unconventional way to study the Bible

The Bible study group has grown since it started almost two years ago.
The Bible study group has grown since it started almost two years ago.
Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds. The measure, which does of...
Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and other reproductive services at no cost to the patient regardless of income, citizenship status or gender identity under a measure approved Wednesday by lawmakers. Oregon already has some of the most liberal abortion laws in the U.S., leaving out otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds. The measure, which does of...
A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a public park for nearly half a century can stay for now.
A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a public park for nearly half a century can stay for now.
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is, and doughnuts are no exception. A coupon offering one free box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts is being shared on social media with a frenzy.
Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.
Water service has been turned off for more than 1,000 homes as the Huntington Sanitary Board has sent thousands of shut-off requests to West Virginia American Water as it pursues customers more than 30 days late on paying their sewer bill.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that the repairs to the bridges along US 52 will begin on July 5th, 2017.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that the repairs to the bridges along US 52 will begin on July 5th, 2017.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Have you seen this woman? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department could use your help. Deputies are currently looking for the pictured woman, Juanita White, after she failed to appear on three recent felony grand jury indictments. These indictments are for aiding and abetting murder, nighttime burglary, and conspiracy to commit a felony. If you have see or know where Juanita is, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 304-373-2290 o...
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.
Stay with 13 News for the latest as more details become available to us.
Quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear.
Quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear.
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.