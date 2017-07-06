ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) - It certainly can be called an unconventional way to study the Bible. It's called Bible and Brew.

A group of young Christians meet at local bars in Abilene to not just study the Bible but also learn about life.

"I think it was a testament to Jesus' nature," says Bible and Brew founder Tate Ellison, "that his first miracle was turning water into wine."

Ellison credits a few famous authors for the inspiration to start the group.

"I really wanted to get back to the days of C.S. Lewis and J. R. R Tolkien," Ellison explained. "They started as just two good friends meeting at the pub talking about faith, life and love."

The Bible study group has grown since it started almost two years ago and although they know some may not agree, those who attend say it works for them.

"I love the Lord, grew up in the church for a long time and take my walk seriously. I enjoy a cold beer and hear stories and just genuinely connect with people," added Shane Davis.

The Bible and Brew group meets the first Wednesday of each month.