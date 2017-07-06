Woman hurt after not cooking steaks

Snyder Township, Blair County - A Blair County man is facing several charges after he allegedly tried to strangle a woman for not cooking steaks fast enough.

Police say it happened July 4th, at a home along South Eagle Valley Road in Snyder Township.

Richard Stimer, 46 from Tyrone, allegedly pushed the victim to the floor, grabbed her throat, and punched her in the face.

The woman escaped and called police. State Police were able to track down Stimer hours later. He was was taken to jail where he could not make is $15,000 bail.

Stimer remains behind bars at the Blair County jail.