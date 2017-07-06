Two arrested after meth lab causes dumpster fire in Greenup Coun - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested after meth lab causes dumpster fire in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY - Two people have been arrested after police say a mobile meth lab operation combusted into flames in Flatwoods, KY.

According to a release, Jesse Campbell, 44, and Angela Clark, 43, both of Flatwoods, were arrested after officers responded to reports of a dumpster fire in the Argillite Road area on July 5th, 2017.

Upon arrival, police found multiple mobile meth labs inside the dumpster.

A search warrant for a residence on the 1200 block of Mullins Street uncovered another meth lab as well as items used to manufacture the drug.

Police arrested Campbell and Clark following the search.

They are each being charged with manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine.

They're being held without bail at the Greenup County Detention Center.

The Flatwoods Police Department were assisted by the Russell and Raceland Police Departments, Kentucky State Police, and Flatwoods Fire Department during the investigation.

