Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear

Posted: Updated:

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. (AP) - An Air Force base in Massachusetts has been partially evacuated after potentially explosive material was detected during a routine inspection of a truck at a gate.
    
In a message on Hanscom Air Force Base's website, security forces said they became concerned during an inspection Thursday morning.
    
The truck is owned by Big Foot Moving & Storage. A woman who answered the phone at the company's Acton headquarters said, "We don't know what's going on."
    
The base closed the gate and evacuated several nearby base facilities.
    
No injuries have been reported.
    
Police say they closed an exit on a road leading to the base, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Boston.
    
Hanscom Field, a commercial airport adjacent to the base, remained operational.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear

    Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear

    Thursday, July 6 2017 12:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 16:26:16 GMT

    Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.

    Portions of an Air Force base in Massachusetts have been evacuated because of concerns about a truck.

  • UPDATE: Grandparents charged after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County

    UPDATE: Grandparents charged after toddler found wandering road in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-07-05 20:30:53 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station.  They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station.  They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

  • Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Kanawha County

    Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-64 in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-07-05 19:19:18 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes.  No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes.  No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Woman seriously injured on water ride

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:04:54 GMT
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...
    DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC)  —  A fun Fourth of July at a water park ended in an ugly way for one Virginia couple. Steve Orebaugh says his wife Christina was seriously hurt after something went wrong on the Tornado water slide at King’s Dominion. The ride is now closed while park officials try to figure out what happened. Orebaugh posted details about the ordeal on Facebook. It received thousands of comments and shares. He explained that as the couple’s tu...

  • Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Sex offender breaks in, takes 1-year-old, commits sex crime

    Thursday, July 6 2017 8:16 AM EDT2017-07-06 12:16:33 GMT
    Hoke County Sheriff's OfficeHoke County Sheriff's Office

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

    The child was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.