Truck stopped at gate to Air Force base over explosives fear

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two grandparents have been arrested after a toddler was found wandering in the road in Campbell's Creek this morning. According to the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment, troopers were alerted of a small child walking alone in the Spring Fork Road area at approximately 11 a.m. Troopers say the boy is 3-years-old and was safe and in good condition when found near an Exxon gas station. They say the boy was found clothed, with shoes, and was given ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes. No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Dispatchers have confirmed that a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 47. The fire was reported at roughly 3 p.m. As of now, all three eastbound lanes are shut down near Cross Lanes. No injuries have been reported. Nitro Police Department and Nitro Fire Department are en route. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...

Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...

Traffic is starting to back up on I-64 near Teays Valley, WV right now. A tractor trailer and a car crashed in the west bound lanes at Mile Marker 39 just after 7 a.m. Both west bound lanes are closed at this time. The WV 511 camera at the Teays Valley exit is showing a number of cars sitting still as first responders clear the scene. Other drivers have been seen backing up on the west bound lanes to go back to the Teays Valley exit to get around the crash. Stay with 13...

A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...

A fire in Pendleton County near Seneca Rocks has damaged in the neighborhood of 5-10 acres of the Monongahela National Forest. The fire occurred on Sunday according to the officials at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Crews worked into Sunday afternoon to contain the blaze and minimize the damage. \It is believed the blaze was the result of illegal fireworks. Philip Stahl the Public Information Officer/Spokesperson for @WheelingPolice & @Wheeli...

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the scene of a crash on Kentucky 302 near the entrance of Jenny Wiley State Park. Police said three people were standing near the road when someone hit them with their car. We're told two of the victims were men and one was a young child. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with the crash. We do not know their names or what they are charged with yet. At least one person has been airlifted from the ...