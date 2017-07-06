One person injured in Huntington hit and run accident

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a hit and run accident resulted in a telephone pole collision in Huntington, WV.

Crews at the scene tell 13 News that two vehicle were involved in an accident in the Madison Ave. area this afternoon.

Witnesses say a SUV ran past a stop sign and collided with a minivan.

The impact sent both vehicles into a telephone pole, which then snapped and landed on the SUV.

Three people fled on foot as the driver of the SUV pushed the pole off his vehicle and took off driving westbound on Madison Ave.

One person from the minivan was transported to the hospital.

Huntington Police are investigating.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.